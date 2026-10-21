Cho Yi Hyun, Kim Jae Won, Shin Seung Ho, And More Conceal Their Own Secrets In New Film “Final Interview”

The upcoming film “Final Interview” has unveiled new posters!

“Final Interview” follows six applicants who make it to the final round of interviews at a global IT company amid an intensely competitive job market. After discovering mysterious envelopes containing exposés about each of them at the final interview venue, the six begin to suspect one another and find themselves locked in a tense psychological battle.

The posters feature the ID photos of the six applicants. Strips of tape run across their mouths bearing each person’s name and a sentence. However, key details have been obscured, hinting at the secrets they are hiding. The phrase “Everyone is lying” foreshadows a series of revelations that will unfold during the interview.

The posters also highlight each character’s distinct personality. Cho Yi Hyun plays Moon Hye In, an observant candidate who calmly assesses situations.

Kim Jae Won portrays Han Jin Woo, an idealist with an open mind.

Shin Seung Ho plays Baek Seung Bin, an action-oriented leader whose tenacity has been forged through athletic training.

Kang You Seok takes on the role of Lee Hee Chan, an easygoing mediator.

Kwak Dong Yeon portrays Jeon Yo Han, a strategist whose true intentions are difficult to discern.

Bae Gang Hee plays Cha Joo Won, a perfectionist with an impeccable résumé.

After beating odds of 5,000 to 1, six applicants face a two-hour interview involving five rounds of public voting to select one winner. As hidden secrets emerge, trust turns to suspicion, threatening to tear apart their seemingly perfect teamwork.

“Final Interview” will hit theaters on November 4.

While waiting, watch Cho Yi Hyun in “The Matchmakers” below:

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And Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3” here:

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