Jung Eun Chae, Jang Do Yeon, And Yuri In Talks To Star In New Sitcom

Jung Eun Chae, Jang Do Yeon, and Girls’ Generation’s Yuri may be teaming up for a new sitcom!

On October 21, media outlets reported that Jung Eun Chae, Jang Do Yeon, and Yuri will star in the new sitcom “Rebooting Today!” (literal title).

In response to the reports, a representative from the show’s production company Contents Lab VIVO stated, “Jung Eun Chae, Jang Do Yeon, and Yuri are positively considering appearing in the sitcom ‘Rebooting Today!'”

“Rebooting Today!” is a comedy that follows the lives of three female protagonists living in Pangyo, South Korea’s fastest-growing IT hub, as they “reboot” themselves every single day. The genre blends elements of office drama, comedy, and romance, capturing the chaotic, high-energy lives of three best friends in their late 30s—a psychiatrist with anger management issues, a workaholic IT professional, and a stingy building owner.

Jung Eun Chae has reportedly been offered the role of psychiatrist Jang Na Hyun, Jang Do Yeon the role of Pangyo IT professional Jo Anna, and Yuri the role of Baek Ok Hee, a building owner who owns a small building and a villa in Pangyo.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, check out Jung Eun Chae in “The Plot”:

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Also check out Yuri in “Parole Examiner Lee”:

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