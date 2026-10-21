Seo Hyun Jin Explains Her Approach To Portraying Her Character In “The Perfect Lie” And How To Best Experience The Drama

Seo Hyun Jin has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie”!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman give completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Seo Hyun Jin plays Kang Ji Sun, while Yoo Yeon Seok takes on the role of Min Joon Ho. Min Joon Ho is both affectionate and coolheaded, while Kang Ji Sun combines warmth with sensitivity. As the two characters, whose moral alignments remain unclear, come into conflict, viewers must piece together the truth of the incident based on their respective statements and actions.

Regarding her portrayal of Kang Ji Sun, Seo Hyun Jin explained that she carefully adjusted when to reveal information and how intensely to express emotions. She said, “From Episodes 1 through 12, I discussed with the director how much to reveal at key moments in each scene.”

This approach allowed Kang Ji Sun’s emotions and hidden sides to emerge gradually as the story progressed rather than revealing everything about the character from the beginning.

Seo Hyun Jin suggested viewing the 12-episode series in three segments. “This was something I also discussed with Director Jo Young Min, where I think ‘The Perfect Lie’ can be divided into three chapters: Episodes 1-4, 5-8, and 9-12,” she said.

She added, “As the narrative shifts with each chapter, I hope viewers will find themselves questioning anew who is actually lying.”

Seo Hyun Jin also shared her thoughts after wrapping up filming. “We worked intensely throughout filming with the cast and crew. I really hope our drama appeals to all of you,” she said.

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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