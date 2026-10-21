Um Mun Suk Announces Marriage

Actor Um Mun Suk is getting married!

On October 21, 10asia reported that Um Mun Suk will hold his wedding ceremony in January 2027. The news outlet further reported that the bride-to-be is a model and that the two decided to wed after dating for a long time.

In response to the report, Um Mun Suk’s agency GHOST STUDIO confirmed, “Um Mun Suk will be getting married at a location in Seoul in January of next year.” However, they remarked that it is difficult to confirm the identity of the bride.

Born in 1982, Um Mun Suk debuted as a singer in 2005 and started acting in 2017, becoming known for his performance in “The Fiery Priest.” Since then, he has starred in numerous projects including “The Roundup,” “6/45,” “Good Job,” “The Midnight Studio,” “To The Moon,” “The Manipulated,” and more. He recently impressed audiences through his performance in “Hope.”

Watch Um Mun Suk in “The Fiery Priest” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)