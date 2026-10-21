Jung Yong Hwa And Hong Seung Hee Showcase Perfect Romantic Chemistry In New Drama 'Oh! My Guard'

Jung Yong Hwa and Hong Seung Hee have shared praise for each other after working together on “Oh! My Guard”!

“Oh! My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

Jung Yong Hwa stated, “I really enjoyed acting with Hong Seung Hee,” adding, “We had a lot of fun filming while sharing many ideas on set.”

Hong Seung Hee reciprocated, saying, “I feel fortunate and grateful to be able to film this project with Jung Yong Hwa.” She added, “He always made the atmosphere on set comfortable and was always considerate. Thanks to him always accepting whatever acting I did or jokes I made, the moments we spent together were comfortable and enjoyable.”

The production team shared that the open-mindedness of the two actors played a huge role in creating rich scenes on set and that they did their best to capture that energy in the footage.

“Oh! My Guard” will premiere on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Sell Your Haunted House” on Viki below:

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