Lee Sin Young Relies On Animal Instincts As A Hearing-Impaired Killer In New Film “Triste Tropiques”

Upcoming film “Triste Tropiques” has unveiled new stills featuring Lee Sin Young in character!

“Triste Tropiques” tells the story of members of a killer organization of the same name who grew up like brothers under their master. Following his death, the members vow bloody revenge as suspicions grow among them.

Lee Sin Young plays Lu, the youngest member of the organization, who can detect enemy movements through even the slightest vibrations in sound. Unable to hear, Lu survives among a ruthless group of killers through extraordinary animal instincts alone. Rather than relying on technical finesse, he unleashes raw, destructive action driven by an uncompromising instinct for survival.

Lee Sin Young conveys his character’s complex inner world and emotions through his eyes and sign language alone. He also handles the surrounding environment and a variety of weapons, including machetes and firearms, with ease.

Lee Sin Young remarked, “It was an honor in itself to be part of director Park Hoon Jung’s film.” He reportedly went to great lengths to prepare for the role, learning American Sign Language before filming and undergoing intensive action training three times a week, with each session lasting three to four hours or more.

Kim Jung Min, the martial arts director who oversaw the film’s action sequences, praised the actor, saying, “He has a bright and kind image, but when he transforms, he becomes a beast. I was proud and amazed to see him perform most of the action himself with tremendous intensity—even in extremely demanding scenes—without a stunt double.”

His co-star Kim Myung Min also praised his performance, saying, “He conveyed all his anguish and sadness through a single facial expression without any dialogue. Seeing how he maintained the exact same emotional intensity across dozens of takes, I thought he was truly an outstanding actor with a very promising future.”

“Triste Tropiques” is scheduled to hit theaters on November 25.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sin Young in “Moon River” below:

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