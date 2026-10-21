Watch: Kim Yun Seok And Koo Kyo Hwan Clash After Discovering A Dead Body In “White Blast” Teaser

The upcoming film “White Blast” has released a new teaser!

“White Blast” is a mystery thriller that follows Gap Soo (Kim Yun Seok), a stationmaster nearing retirement, and his newly appointed successor, Hyun Taek (Koo Kyo Hwan), who discover a mysterious body at a rural train station isolated by a heavy snowstorm.

The newly released teaser begins with Gap Soo preparing for his final shift at Seoloh Station after receiving a phone call informing him that his successor’s arrival will likely be delayed. Soon afterward, Gap Soo spots Hyun Taek, who has unexpectedly arrived at the station office, and mutters, “I didn’t hear a car,” creating a strange sense of tension.

While the two are in the middle of handing over duties, they discover a mysterious body in a tunnel and rush back to Seoloh Station. When Hyun Taek insists, “We should report this to the police,” Gap Soo instead points a gun at him and confronts him.

Lieutenant Choi (Park Soo Young) and Officer Yang (Roh Yoon Seo), who are dispatched after receiving a call, find themselves stranded by the heavy snowfall, making an already dire situation even worse.

Amid the tense standoff, Gap Soo makes the cryptic remark, “Seoloh Station is busy today. Isn’t that right?” while Hyun Taek desperately tries to explain himself, pleading, “Please just listen to me.” Their tense relationship, in which neither man can afford to let his guard down for even a moment, raises questions about what will unfold next.

Watch the teaser below!

“White Blast” will hit theaters on November 18. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us”:

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Or watch Kim Yun Seok in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

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