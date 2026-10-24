C-Drama Starter Pack: 15+ Shows To Watch If You Want To Explore More C-Dramas

If you have been meaning to dive into the world of C-dramas but don’t know where to begin, this starter pack is for you. From heart-fluttering first loves and secret crushes, to complicated relationships, period sagas, and more, Chinese dramas offer something for every mood. Some will take you back to the innocence of school romances, others will keep you invested in the push and pull of adult relationships, while a few will leave you emotionally wrecked. Whether you are a complete beginner or are looking for your next binge-watch, these dramas are a great place to start.

“The Early Spring”

The dashing and sharp-tongued Luan “Luke” Nian (Jing Bo Ran) is the exceptionally brilliant and demanding executive at “Lime,” Beijing’s top advertising firm. Shang “Flora” Zhi Tao (Sun Qian) is a diligent and hardworking intern trying to find her footing in the high-pressure world of advertising. An irresistible attraction between the two develops into a full-blown passionate yet secret love affair. But personality clashes, professional ambitions, and expectations lead to heartbreak.

The scorching chemistry between the two leads, and a narrative which mirrors complex modern day relationships, elevated by strong performances, make this one a must watch.

“Hidden Love”

Some childhood crushes stay with you long after adolescence, growing into the greatest love story of your life. Sang Zhi (Zhao Lu Si) is infatuated by Duan Jia Xu (Chen Zhe Yuan), her older brother Sang Yan’s best friend, when she is still in school. What seems like an innocent crush turns into something deeper when a grown up Sang Zhi reconnects with Duan Jia Xu. What follows is a tender romance between the two.

Duan Jia Xu’s gentle nature and Sang Zhi’s sincerity make their relationship particularly endearing, while the slow build-up gives their romance room to breathe. If you love soft-spoken declarations of love, thoughtful gestures, and a male lead who treats the heroine with care, this is an ideal starting point.

“The First Frost”

If “Hidden Love” introduced you to Sang Yan, “The First Frost” gives him a story of his own. Sang Yan (Bai Jing Ting) unexpectedly reunites with Wen Yi Fan (Zhang Ruo Nan), a former schoolmate with whom he shares a complicated past. When circumstances lead them to live under the same roof, old feelings and unresolved misunderstandings begin to surface. Beneath their teasing exchanges and apparent indifference lie wounds that neither has quite managed to overcome.

Unlike the youthful sweetness of “Hidden Love,” this romance explores adult loneliness, emotional baggage, and the difficult process of learning to trust again. It is worth watching for Bai Jing Ting’s restrained performance and the slow but rewarding journey towards healing.

Li Xun (Arthur Chen) has been labelled bad news ever since he set foot in university. But his tech brilliance and programming skills are unmatched. His classmate, Zhu Yun (Zhang Jing Yi), is the daughter of an academic who had derailed Li Xun’s academic prospects. Zhu Yun finds herself falling for Li Xun, who keeps her at a distance for as long as he can. Though the two eventually fall in love, it seems Li Xun’s past continues to haunt him.

Though it seems like the end of the road for the two, it’s Zhu Yun who is adamant in making things work, even if it means defying her mother. “Lighter and Princess” gives everything you expect from a love story, including an insane chemistry between the two characters.

Start watching “Lighter and Princess”:

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For a romance that doesn’t require too much emotional heavy lifting, “My Little Happiness” is a comforting choice. Cong Rong (Xing Fei) is a law intern who reunites with Wen Shao Qing (Tang Xiao Tian), a neurosurgeon who happens to be her childhood friend and neighbor. Their professional encounters and personal history bring them closer even as their personalities and careers lead to amusing misunderstandings.

Wen Shao Qing’s teasing demeanor and Cong Rong’s determination make their relationship fun to watch, while the childhood connection lends the romance a sense of familiarity.

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“The Best Thing”

Sometimes romance is less about dramatic declarations and more about finding someone who helps you slow down. Shen Xi Fan (Xu Ruo Han), a workaholic hotel manager struggling with chronic insomnia, seeks treatment from He Su Ye (Zhang Ling He), a compassionate traditional Chinese medicine doctor.

Their professional relationship gradually deepens as he helps her confront her exhaustion and she becomes an important part of his life. The drama’s appeal lies in its gentle pacing and emphasis on everyday acts of care rather than constant misunderstandings.

Lin Yu Sen’s (Song Wei Long) career as neurosurgeon ended after an accident. Forced to leave medicine, he nows heads a position in his family’s business. Nie Xi Guang (Zhao Jin Mai), the daughter of a businessman, wants to make it on her own. She is part of the team that Yu Sen leads. What she doesn’t know is that her current boss has known her from the past and holds her responsible for the accident. Initially they clash, but grow closer, leading to a relationship whose foundations are based on equality and empowerment.

Start watching “Shine on Me”:

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Set against the backdrop of late-1970s China, it follows Fei Ni (Sun Qian), a factory worker who dreams of attending university, and Fang Mu Yang (Arthur Chen), her former classmate. When practical circumstances lead them into a marriage of convenience to secure housing, their arrangement gradually blossoms into genuine love. As they navigate everyday hardships, they encourage each other to pursue their dreams.

Start watching “Love Story in the 1970s”:

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This drama is a love-at-first-sight romance set against the competitive world of professional billiards. Lin Yi Yang (Leo Wu), a former billiards prodigy who has stepped away from the sport, meets Yin Guo (Zhao Jin Mai), a talented player visiting his city for a tournament. Their instant connection develops into a relationship that encourages Lin Yi Yang to reconsider his future and return to the game he once loved.

The drama balances intimate romantic moments with the discipline and determination required to succeed in a competitive sport. The leads also score high on the tally with their scorching chemistry.

Start watching “Amidst a Snowstorm of Love”:

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A financial reporter and a powerful CEO make for an entertaining combination. Zheng Shu Yi (Bai Lu) is an ambitious journalist determined to make her mark, while Shi Yan (Dylan Wang) is a successful businessman who is difficult to impress. When their professional paths cross, a relationship built on sharp exchanges and mutual attraction begins to take shape.

Zheng Shu Yi’s determination and Shi Yan’s cool, controlled demeanor create plenty of opportunities for flirtation and banter, while their careers add an extra layer to their interactions.

Start watching “Only for Love”:

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Han Ting (Xu Kai) is back home in China after studying abroad in Germany. Regarded as a rookie and caught in an inheritance battle in their family business, he runs into Ji Xing (Tan Sang Yun), his former classmate. Han Ting had been in love with her since college. She is now a tech expert in one of his family enterprises, but has big plans on doing things on her own.

A relationship set against the backdrop of the cut-throat world of start-ups and technology, the drama showcases that trust and equality form the basis of any relationship. Even though it’s set against the world of tech and stocks, the sizzling chemistry between the leads keeps the graph high.

Start watching “As Beautiful As You”:

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Song Yan (Yang Yang), a dedicated firefighter captain, reunites with Xu Qin (Wang Chu Ran), an emergency room doctor, years after her family forced them apart. Their feelings have endured, but their reunion brings old wounds and difficult choices to the surface. The drama juxtaposes the risks that Song Yan takes on the front lines with Xu Qin’s high-pressure work in the emergency room, giving their romance a backdrop of courage and sacrifice.

Start watching “Fireworks of My Heart”:

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Lin Qi Le (Zhao Jin Mai) is a cheerful, warmhearted girl who befriends the introverted mathematical prodigy Jiang Qiao Xi (Zhang Ling He). As they grow up together, their childhood friendship gradually blossoms into love, but life takes them on different paths.

Their journey through adolescence and adulthood is filled with separation, misunderstandings, and enduring affection. Watch it for the nostalgic coming-of-age story, the tender slow-burn romance, and the lead pair’s chemistry.

Start watching “Our Generation”:

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This is a heartfelt drama of three children from different family backgrounds who grow up together under the care of two single fathers. Li Jian Jian (Tan Song Yun), Ling Xiao (Song Wei Long), and He Zi Qui (Zhang Xin Cheng) form a close-knit family, finding comfort and stability in one another despite the difficulties they face at home. As they grow older, their relationships evolve, and childhood bonds are tested by separation, unresolved trauma, and the complications of adulthood.

Start watching “Go Ahead”:

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No C-drama starter pack feels complete without a fantasy romance, and “Love Between Fairy and Devil” is a dazzling introduction to the world of xianxia, or Chinese immortal fantasy. Xiao Lan Hua, also known as Orchid (Esther Yu), is a sweet-natured fairy whose encounter with the formidable Moon Supreme Dongfang Qingcang (Dylan Wang) sets off a chain of extraordinary events. A magical bond connects their fates, forcing the seemingly powerless fairy and the feared ruler to confront their differences.

The body-swapping premise adds humor, while the elaborate costumes, spectacular visuals, emotional stakes, and gradual softening of the male lead make this series an engrossing watch.

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“Pursuit of Jade”

Fan Chang Yu (Tian Xi Wei), a butcher’s daughter determined to support her younger sister and protect her family, encounters Xie Zheng (Zhang Ling He), an injured nobleman. Xie Zheng conceals his true identity while seeking revenge for a longstanding blood feud. The two enter a marriage of convenience, each with their own motives, but their arrangement gradually develops into genuine love. When war separates them, Chang Yu takes her fight for justice to the battlefield, while Xie Zheng reclaims his identity and confronts the forces threatening his country. The drama stands out for its strong-willed heroine, the leads’ chemistry, and its mix of romance, action, and historical intrigue.

Shen Jia Lan (Tan Song Yun) loses everything, including her identity, after her family is wrongly accused of treason. Adopted by a couple of humble origins, she takes the name of their dead daughter, Lan Xiang. She is taken in as low rank maid into the influential Li household, the very family she was supposed to get married into. She ends up serving Lin Jin Qi (Liu Xue Yi), the man she was formerly engaged to. It is not long before Jin Qi notices her intelligence and quick thinking and falls for her.

A mature and compelling narrative of human survival and honor, “Against the Current” is an immersive watch.

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Ye Ping Jun (Xu Ruo Han), a bright but struggling student, is wrongly accused of attempting to assassinate Yu Chang Xuan (Ryan Cheng), a powerful young warlord. She strikes a bargain with him to prove her innocence, drawing them into a dangerous game of power, secrets, and shifting loyalties.

Watch it for the intense push and pull between the lead characters, the love and hate bordering on dangerous obsession, as a headstrong heroine refuses to be intimidated by a man accustomed to getting his way.

Start watching “The Lament of Autumn”:

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Jing Bo Ran and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her at @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.