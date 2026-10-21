Yang Hyun Min, Choi Ye Bin, Lee Ji Hoon, And More Play Key Tang Dynasty Figures In “Sword & Silence”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming epic historical drama “Sword & Silence” has unveiled the key Tang dynasty figures who will play pivotal roles in the story.

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” tells the story of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the more powerful kingdoms of Goguryeo and Baekje as well as China’s Tang dynasty to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Following the reveal of key figures from Goguryeo, Baekje, and Silla, the drama has now introduced the Tang dynasty characters whose relationships and ambitions will shape the fate of the Three Kingdoms.

Yang Hyun Min plays Li Shimin, the emperor of the Tang dynasty. A ruthless ruler who seized power after eliminating his brothers, Li Shimin is also willing to recruit even his enemies’ subordinates if they demonstrate exceptional talent. Determined to conquer Goguryeo, he launches a massive military campaign but soon faces a crisis in the face of Goguryeo’s fierce resistance.

Park Myung Hoon portrays Xu Jingzong, a close aide to Li Shimin. A politically shrewd figure who adapts to shifts in power, Xu Jingzong assists the emperor in his campaign against Goguryeo and becomes involved in Crown Prince Li Zhi’s regency. However, following Li Shimin’s death, he reveals his long-concealed ambitions and enters the power struggle within the Tang court.

Choi Ye Bin transforms into Wu Zetian, who would eventually seize control of the Tang dynasty. Once a concubine of Li Shimin, Wu Zetian is a woman of exceptional political insight and ambition. After his death, she earns Li Zhi’s favor and rises to the position of empress. She then expands her influence by eliminating senior court officials who oppose her.

Park Kang Sub plays Li Zhi, who succeeds Li Shimin as emperor. Deeply devoted to Wu Zetian, Li Zhi supports her political ambitions. As his health deteriorates, he increasingly relies on her to govern the country, gradually shifting the center of power within the Tang dynasty.

Lee Ji Hoon takes on the role of Xue Rengui, a Tang dynasty general. Xue Rengui earns Li Shimin’s trust by rescuing the emperor from danger during a battle against Goguryeo. He later distinguishes himself on various battlefields and gains the confidence of both Li Zhi and Wu Zetian, eventually becoming one of the Tang dynasty’s leading generals.

These five characters have competing interests centered on the conquest of Goguryeo and the internal power struggles within the Tang dynasty. Notably, the conflict that begins with Li Shimin’s ambitions of conquest will evolve through the reign of Li Zhi and Wu Zetian, eventually leading to tensions with Silla and forming a major part of the drama’s storyline.

“Sword & Silence” will premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Choi Ye Bin in “Perfect Family” below:

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Or watch Park Kang Sub in “My Dearest” on Viki:

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