TWICE’s Nayeon Confirmed To Be Gearing Up For Solo Comeback

TWICE’s Nayeon is gearing up for a solo comeback!

On October 21, The Korea Herald reported that Nayeon is preparing to release a new album in late November, with the third week of the month as her tentative target.

In response to the report, her agency JYP Entertainment confirmed, “Nayeon is preparing for a solo comeback with that period as her target.”

If confirmed, this will mark Nayeon’s first solo album in approximately two years and five months since the release of her second mini album “NA” in June 2024.

Are you excited for Nayeon’s new solo album? Stay tuned for more updates!

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