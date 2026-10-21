Watch: Kim Hyun Jin Helps Vampire Han Su A Adjust To Human School Life In New Romance Drama

The upcoming drama “Next Seat, Francesca” (literal title) has confirmed its premiere date!

On October 20, Wavve announced that its new original drama “Next Seat, Francesca” will premiere on November 6.

“Next Seat, Francesca” is a spin-off that expands the universe of the hit 2005 MBC sitcom “Hello, Francesca.” While retaining the original’s unique premise of vampires living among humans, the new drama shifts the setting to a high school and reimagines the story as a teen romance.

The drama follows the chaotic adventures of Pi Na Young (Han Su A), a vampire who struggles to adapt to the human world after transferring from Romania, and Jang Woo Joo (Kim Hyun Jin), an exemplary class president she meets at school.

In the newly released poster, Pi Na Young poses against a mysterious purple backdrop with a finger pressed to her lips, gesturing for viewers to keep her secret. The accompanying tagline, “A vampire disguised as an ordinary human appears at school,” raises curiosity about her precarious double life.

The first teaser hints at a special connection between vampire Pi Na Young and Jang Woo Joo, an exemplary class president who dreams of attending medical school. It also offers a glimpse of special appearances by real-life math instructor Chung Seung Je and comedian Yoo Young Woo.

In the teaser, Yoo Young Woo plays a butler who urgently calls out, “Miss Francesca, please go to school!” Francesca, a vampire disguising herself as a human under the Korean name Pi Na Young—a play on the Korean word for “bleeding”—arrives at school as a transfer student. Meanwhile, Jang Woo Joo is tasked by his homeroom teacher Chung Seung Je with helping her adjust to school life.

As Jang Woo Joo helps Pi Na Young navigate the challenges of school, his everyday life is turned upside down. Another vampire, Yoo Hyeol (Lee Seung Gyu), also appears and warns Pi Na Young, “Don’t get too deeply involved with humans.”

Despite the warning, the teaser hints at Pi Na Young and Jang Woo Joo gradually growing closer, setting the stage for a forbidden romance between a vampire and a human.

Watch the teaser below:

The four-episode series “Next Seat, Francesca” will premiere on Wavve on November 6, with two episodes released every Friday.

In the meantime, watch Han Su A in “First Lady” on Viki:

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Also check out Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

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