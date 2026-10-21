LE SSERAFIM's Sakura To Sit Out Today's Concert In Paris Due To Health

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura will not be performing at the group’s concert in Paris tonight.

On October 21, SOURCE MUSIC announced that Sakura would be sitting out LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” concert in Paris that day after falling ill.

According to the agency, Sakura “was advised by local medical professionals to rest and recuperate for the time being after displaying symptoms such as sudden high fever and physical fatigue.”

SOURCE MUSIC’s full English statement can be found below:

This is SOURCE MUSIC. We would like to update you on the health and upcoming schedule of Sakura of LE SSERAFIM. On the morning of October 21st (Paris local time), Sakura was advised by local medical professionals to rest and recuperate for the time being after displaying symptoms such as sudden high fever, and physical fatigue. Taking the medical professionals’ advice and the artist’s condition into consideration, Sakura will not participate in the 2026 LE SSERAFIM TOUR ‘PUREFLOW’ IN PARIS scheduled for today. As this is the group’s first solo concert in Paris, we sincerely apologize for delivering this sudden news to all fans who have been waiting and looking forward to this performance. SOURCE MUSIC will do its best to help Sakura recuperate and return in good health. Thank you.

Get well soon, Sakura!