Ahn Hyo Seop, Chang Ryul, And Jung Eugene Dish On Their Chemistry In New Drama 'Final Table'

The stars of JTBC’s upcoming drama “Final Table” have shared their thoughts on working together!

“Final Table” is a drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Ahn Hyo Seop, who stars as genius chef Kang Han, recalled, “From the moment I first met the other actors, I thought, ‘Everyone is really well-suited to their respective roles.’ That really helped me ‘become’ the character of Kang Han.”

“I was impressed by how Chang Ryul doesn’t brush off a single scene and gives each one depth and intensity up until the very end,” continued Ahn Hyo Seop, “and seeing that really inspired me in a positive way.”

The actor also praised Jung Eugene by saying, “Seon Jung Won is a character who, rather than take sides, observes situations from a distance and mediates between people. I felt that [the character] meshes well with Jung Eugene’s natural aura.”

Chang Ryul plays the role of Cha Woo Jin, the chef-owner of the top restaurant in Korea.

“I’ve been really inspired by Ahn Hyo Seop’s sincere attitude towards the drama and his character,” said Chang Ryul.

He went on, “Jung Eugene always keeps things centered by serving as an anchor, and when we film together, I try to follow the scene from Jung Eugene’s perspective.”

Jung Eugene will play Seon Jung Won, the executive producer of “The Table: K-Chef 2026.”

“I remember that every time I saw Kang Han brought to life by Ahn Hyo Seop, I found myself rooting for the character,” recalled Jung Eugene.

The actress also commented, “Chang Ryul is an admirable actor who never ceases to be curious while reading the script, and he is unparalleled in how keen and perceptive he is while analyzing scenes and acting them out.”

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out Chang Ryul’s drama “Love Me” here:

Watch Now

And Jung Eugene’s drama “DNA Lover” below!

Watch Now