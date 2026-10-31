7 K-Drama Couples Who Seem Fated To Be Together

Some K-drama couples make you believe that fate is real. No matter how many times they cross paths, how much time passes, or how many obstacles stand in their way, they always seem to find their way back to each other. Some have been connected since childhood, while others keep finding their way back into each other’s lives when they least expect it. Here are some K-drama couples whose love stories feel like they were meant to happen.

1. “Crash Landing on You”

Hyun Bin stars as the North Korean soldier, Ri Jung Hyuk, who people can’t seem to get enough of these days, and Son Ye Jin plays the beautiful and charismatic Yoon Se Ri. In a freak accident while paragliding, Yoon Se Ri stumbles into North Korean territory where she meets Ri Jung Hyuk. He takes it upon himself to watch over her while he figures out a way to get her back to South Korea.

What starts as an unexpected encounter turns into a love story that neither of them could have planned. Despite coming from two completely different worlds, Jung Hyuk and Se Ri grow closer as he risks everything to protect her. Their connection feels almost destined, especially as they continue to find their way back to each other despite the distance and danger standing between them.

This series is a bit different from the typical rom-com vibe we get from Kim Eun Sook’s writing in comparison to past projects. The drama involves a goblin (played by Gong Yoo) and his bride (played by Kim Go Eun). The two embark on a whirlwind of a romance and are faced with a lot of serious and supernatural obstacles that jeopardize them from being together. It sounds different from the K-drama tropes that many are used to right?

Kim Shin and Ji Eun Tak’s relationship is one that feels destined from the very beginning. As the goblin and his bride, they’re connected in a way that neither of them can escape, but their love story comes with some pretty heartbreaking obstacles. No matter how much they want to be together, their fate isn’t exactly on their side, making their romance all the more emotional.

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Park Seo Joon plays Lee Young Joon, a boss whose secretary, Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), is ready to quit working for him and live her own life. Devastated and lost after hearing the news, he tries to win her back, and in the process, he ends up falling in love with her.

What makes their love story even sweeter is that Young Joon and Mi So have been connected for much longer than they realize. As parts of their past come together, they discover that their relationship goes way beyond being boss and secretary. It’s one of those stories where two people were always meant to find their way back to each other, even if it takes them years to figure it out.

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After hearing the heartbreaking news of top star Ryu Sun Jae’s (Byeon Woo Seok) death, devoted fan Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) travels 15 years into the past and meets him as a teenager. Determined to change his future, she tries to save the person who once gave her comfort through his music.

If you’re talking about a couple who is destined to be together, we can’t forget Sun Jae and his Im Sol. Somehow, the two keep finding each other across different timelines and falling in love all over again. Even with the obstacles that are thrown their way time and time again, Sun Jae’s feelings for Im Sol never change, and if anything, they only grow stronger! Watching them find their way back to each other makes their love story that much more romantic and heartbreaking at the same time.

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Kim Min Young (Jang Na Ra) and Lee Gun (Jang Hyuk) first meet on a night when the two are feeling pretty vulnerable. This leads to them having a one-night stand and Min Young getting pregnant. Lee Gun tries to do the right thing and decides to get married to her despite not loving her. The two try to make it work, but Min Young gets a miscarriage, which leads to them breaking up. It’s during this time that Lee Gun realizes his feelings for her.

Lee Gun and Mi Young’s relationship doesn’t exactly get off to a good start, but there’s a reason their story is so memorable. What begins as an unexpected pregnancy slowly turns into something much deeper, with Lee Gun eventually realizing that Mi Young is more than just someone he feels responsible for. Their journey has its fair share of heartbreak, but seeing how his feelings change over time makes their love story all the more touching.

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6. “Story of Park’s Marriage Contract”

Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young) travels from the Joseon era to modern-day Seoul, where she meets Kang Tae Ha (Bae In Hyuk), a man who looks exactly like her husband, who just passed away. As the two enter into a contract marriage, they grow closer and begin to realize that their connection might go beyond coincidence.

Yeon Woo and Tae Ha’s relationship makes you wonder if some people are just meant to find each other, no matter what lifetime they’re in. Even though Tae Ha is living in a completely different time from Yeon Woo’s late husband, the similarities between them are hard to ignore. As they grow closer, it becomes clear that their connection is much more than a coincidence, and you can’t help but root for them to find happiness together.

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7. “Take Charge of My Heart”

Baek Ho Rang (Kim Young Kwang) is a chaebol heir with an artificial heart, while Na Bo Bae (Chae Soo Bin) is a drama writer who gained electrical powers after being struck by lightning. Unable to touch anyone without shocking them, Bo Bae is surprised to discover that her electricity has no effect on Ho Rang and can even recharge his heart. With his next surgery still months away, the two strike a contract that brings them closer together.

Ho Rang and Bo Bae have such an unusual connection, but it feels like fate brought them together for a reason. Bo Bae has spent so long being unable to touch anyone without shocking them, only to meet someone who is completely unaffected by her powers. The fact that she can actually help keep his heart going makes their relationship even sweeter, and it’s fun watching these two discover just how much they need each other.

binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!