3 Reasons To Get Excited For Jin Young And Cho Yi Hyun's New Romance Drama 'Summer Vacation'

Jin Young and Cho Yi Hyun’s new drama “Summer Vacation” is kicking off next week!

“Summer Vacation” is a teen romance drama starring Cho Yi Hyun as Kim Ha Yeon, an ordinary high school student who has a mysterious experience during her summer vacation before returning to reality. B1A4’s Jin Young stars as Jo Yu Gyeom, a boy the same age as her.

With less than a week left until the drama’s first episode, here are three reasons to look forward to the upcoming premiere:

1. The dreamy, ethereal vibe of Upo

In “Summer Vacation,” Kim Ha Yeon leaves the fast-paced city behind to accompany her father on a business trip to the rural village of Upo, where time seems to slow down. There, a story as enchanting as a midsummer night’s dream unfolds against the ethereal backdrop of Upo. The cinematography will capture the dreamy vibe of the lush greenery and mesmerizing blue sea, creating immersive moments that feel almost fantastical, as if they couldn’t exist in reality.

2. The chemistry between Jin Young and Cho Yi Hyun

Jin Young will play the role of Jo Yu Gyeom, who has been listlessly living a monotonous life while feeling trapped by his traditional family’s strict rules. After meeting Kim Ha Yeon, new and unexpected emotions gradually begin to stir within him.

Meanwhile, Cho Yi Hyun will portray the endearing innocence of Kim Ha Yeon, who has been longing to escape reality and become the main character of her own life. When these two teenagers who have been living in different worlds cross paths, the youthful chemistry and romantic tension that develops between them will set viewers’ hearts aflutter.

3. Suspense amidst romance

However, romance isn’t all there is to “Summer Vacation.” Although the village of Upo appears quiet and peaceful, there is a subtle undercurrent of mystery and a creeping sense of suspense lurking under the surface.

Additionally, Hong Ye Ji will add a layer of tension to the drama as Jo Yu Gyeom’s longtime girlfriend Sung Sae Ryung, who is none too pleased by the sudden arrival of Kim Ha Yeon. As she sways the emotions of both Jo Yu Gyeom and Kim Ha Yeon, Sung Sae Ryung will wind up playing a key role in the story.

“Summer Vacation” premieres on October 26 and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a trailer for the drama with subtitles below:

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