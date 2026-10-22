Park Min Young Transforms Into A Workaholic Deputy Manager In New Drama “Nine To Six”

The upcoming SBS drama “Nine to Six” has unveiled the first glimpse of Park Min Young in character!

“Nine to Six” tells the story of Kang Yi Ji (Park Min Young), who has long put romance on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and lives. The drama is based on the popular 2021 Chinese series “The Rational Life.”

Park Min Young plays Kang Yi Ji, the deputy manager of the legal team at Chronic Motors. Described as “100 percent logic,” Kang Yi Ji showcases sharp professional skills and a workaholic nature as she dedicates herself wholeheartedly to her job.

The newly released stills show Kang Yi Ji sporting a sleek blunt bob and a perfectly tailored suit. Her bright eyes and firm expression as she talks on the phone at the office highlight her professionalism and determination to leave no room for error at work.

In another still, she faces Jung Ki Tae (Jo Bok Rae), a master of office politics. As he blocks her path, Kang Yi Ji gives him a cold stare, setting the stage for a subtle battle of nerves.

The production team praised Park Min Young, saying, “Park Min Young has perfectly portrayed a relatable character who repeatedly grapples with the balance between work and love, earning high praise from the staff. Please look forward to Park Min Young, the queen of office romantic comedies, returning with a new character and a performance that will maximize both excitement and relatability.”

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)