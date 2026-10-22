Watch: Lee Yi Dam Offers Kang Hoon A Warm Hug In Teaser For New Drama 'Happy Anding'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Happy Anding” has released a new teaser video!

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling as unknowns and, after encountering a mysterious woman, set out to find new futures for themselves.

The newly released teaser video moves viewers’ hearts by capturing the struggles of Asura—a trio of unknown comedians Kang Tae Gu (Kang Hoon), Kim Nam Il (Cho Hyun Chul), and Han Jun Seo (Kim Jung Jin)—who refuse to give up on their dreams despite the harsh reality as well as the support of Go Eun Young (Lee Yi Dam), who offers them warm comfort.

The sight of the three youths holding hands and heading toward the stage, saying, “Let’s go all the way to the end,” delivers a powerful resonance.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Happy Anding” premieres on November 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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