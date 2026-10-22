Kim Ji Won Faces Jang Seung Jo’s Dark Past In “Doctor X”

Kim Ji Won tries to stop Jang Seung Jo on the next episode of “Doctor X”!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Spoilers

Previously on “Doctor X,” a conflict emerged between Gye Soo Jung and new surgeon Na Dae Il (Jang Seung Jo) at the hospital. Gye Soo Jung discovered a disturbing detail about Na Dae Il’s past: He had carved his initials into a patient’s organ during surgery. As a result, all eyes are on how Gye Soo Jung will confront Na Dae Il over his blatant disregard for medical ethics.

The newly released still show Na Dae Il during his time as a military doctor, performing surgery alone. A strange smile spreads across his face as he becomes absorbed in the operation. His expression suggests that he is more focused on his own desires than on his patient’s life, revealing his dangerous disregard for medical ethics.

The tension intensifies as another still shows Gye Soo Jung confronting Na Dae Il in her imagination, as if she were there in the past to stop him. She firmly grabs his bloodied hand and glares at him with anger and contempt. Her desperate determination to protect the patient is also palpable.

It remains to be seen what decisive blow Gye Soo Jung will deliver to shatter the arrogance of Na Dae Il, who enjoys everyone’s admiration and trust, and whether she can protect the patient left with horrific scars from his actions.

The next episode of “Doctor X” on October 23 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Jang Seung Jo in “Strangers Again” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” below:

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