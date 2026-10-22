Watch: 'The Painted Soul' Premieres On Viki

Korean animation “The Painted Soul” has premiered!

On October 22, Viki shared an additional teaser for the new animation “The Painted Soul.”

In “The Painted Soul,” apprentice painter Yun Hwa lives in a world where paintings possess the power to shape reality, and the greatest painters serve Shinpilwon, the royal institution responsible for preserving order through art. In an attempt to pass the final promotion exam, she breaks into a forbidden annex and accidentally awakens Seol Jin, a legendary spirit painter sealed away a century ago.

The new teaser begins with a mysterious voice recalling Seol Jin to be “kinder than anyone else.” After breaking the barrier sealing away Seol Jin, Yun Hwa pleads to him, “Please take me as your disciple,” wanting to learn from the legendary spirit painter.

However, as they become master and disciple, the two begin to face unexpected danger with trouble in the palace. The two lives bound by fate team up to set the world right.

“The Painted Soul” premiered on October 21.

Start watching “The Painted Soul” on Viki:

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