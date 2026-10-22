Joy And Kim Hyun Jin Find Themselves In A Budding Romance In New Drama 'One Of A Kind Romance' Poster

The upcoming drama “One of a Kind Romance” has unveiled a new couple poster and stills!

Based on a webtoon, “One of a Kind Romance” follows Gong Yu Il (Red Velvet’s Joy), an ordinary woman on the job hunt who unexpectedly becomes the manager of Tak Mu I (Kim Hyun Jin), a top star hiding the emotional scars left by a stalking incident. The drama follows their romance as Gong Yu Il, who dreams of living an ordinary life, and Tak Mu I, who found the strength to keep going through a novel she wrote years ago, cross paths by chance and gradually develop a sweet and heartfelt relationship.

In the newly released poster, Gong Yu Il and Tak Mu I capture attention with a romantic vibe as they hold a bouquet of white roses.

Stills showing the pair gradually closing the distance between them—starting as a convenience store clerk and a suspicious customer—build anticipation for the heart-fluttering, rosy changes in their relationship.

After discovering Gong Yu Il’s true identity, Tak Mu I actively approaches the author of the novel he had long admired. Another photo captures Tak Mu I leaning in close to Gong Yu Il’s face. Gong Yu Il also displays a facial expression of being conscious of Tak Mu I, signaling a budding romance between the two.

Consisting of 12 episodes, “One of a Kind Romance” is slated to premiere on November 9.

In the meantime, watch Joy in her drama “The One and Only” below:

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And watch Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

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