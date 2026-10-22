Kang Tae Ju’s Interest In Nam Ji Hyun Makes Kim Jae Yeong Uneasy In “Make Me Tingle”

“Make Me Tingle” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episodes!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic romantic comedy starring Nam Ji Hyun as Gong Yeon Su, a woman who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Kim Jae Yeong as Dokgo Dal, a sex-toy startup CEO who opens up a whole new world for her.

Spoilers

The drama has drawn attention for its unconventional premise of a romance between the CEO of an adult products company and the eldest daughter of a family that values traditional beliefs. Episodes 1 through 4 depicted how Gong Yeon Su, who has conservative views on relationships, and Dokgo Dal, who has a free-spirited mindset, grew closer while working together on marketing adult products. Although the two repeatedly clashed due to their differing views on love and physical intimacy, they gradually began to feel drawn to each other.

An unexpected kiss changed their feelings toward each other. Gong Yeon Su was confused as she realized that physical attraction could come before love. Dokgo Dal, too, began experiencing feelings he had never felt before for Gong Yeon Su, whose values were completely different from his own.

In the upcoming episodes 5 and 6, Yoon Ji Oh (Kang Tae Ju) emerges as an unexpected variable in their relationship. Yoon Ji Oh, the vice CEO who runs the adult products startup alongside Dokgo Dal, begins showing interest in Gong Yeon Su. This is an unexpected turn of events, given that he had previously acted as a mediator between the two whenever they clashed over their views on relationships.

In the newly released stills, Yoon Ji Oh, who is unaware that Gong Yeon Su and Dokgo Dal are opening up to each other, sits next to Gong Yeon Su on a train during a business trip. He even accompanies the two on their external work engagements, making Dokgo Dal increasingly uneasy.

Viewers are also curious about how Dokgo Dal will react to Yoon Ji Oh’s proactive advances. All eyes are on how Yoon Ji Oh’s feelings for Gong Yeon Su will change the dynamics among the three.

Episodes 5 and 6 of “Make Me Tingle” will be released on October 22 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on the previous episodes of “Make Me Tingle” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)