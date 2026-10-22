Kim You Jung And Park Jinyoung Get Close Under A Curtain In “100 Days Of Deception”

“100 Days of Deception” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

In the newly released stills, a sense of inexplicable excitement blossoms between Lee Ga Kyeong and Sato Hideo at a photo studio in Jongno. Sato Hideo’s gaze is drawn to Lee Ga Kyeong’s smile as she sits in front of the camera.

Particularly eye-catching is the sight of the two facing each other beneath the black backdrop curtain behind the camera. The noticeable change in their dynamic reflects their newfound closeness and hints at the beginnings of a new romance.

Spoilers

From their first encounter at Gyeongseong Station to their reunion as a trainee interpreter and an interpreter at the Japanese Government-General of Korea, the two have remained entangled in a web of suspicion and wariness. What circumstances have brought them together beneath the photo studio’s black curtain this time?

In the upcoming episode, Lee Ga Kyeong will be thrown into turmoil when Fukuda (Kim Joong Hee), chief of the Japanese Government-General of Police Bureau, orders her to interpret the interrogation of an arrested independence fighter. Watching from the sidelines, Sato Hideo grows increasingly concerned about Lee Ga Kyeong. All eyes are on what comes next in Lee Ga Kyeong’s struggle to survive as a secret agent.

The fifth episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on October 24 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” on Viki:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” below:

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