Jung Yong Hwa Tries To Avoid Hong Seung Hee Who Thinks She’s His Drama’s Female Lead In “Oh! My Guard”

Upcoming drama “Oh! My Guard” has shared new stills!

“Oh! My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

“The Prince’s Bodyguard,” a fictional drama in “Oh! My Guard,” is the project in which Uhm Tae Bong first starred in a leading role and established himself as a top star. It tells the love story of Han Jung Woo, a chaebol heir whose life is under threat, and Cha Hong Doo, a secret bodyguard tasked with protecting him. Uhm Tae Bong plays Han Jung Woo, while Song Na Ri (Park You Na), an idol-turned-actress, portrays Cha Hong Doo.

Han Jung Woo is a man who refuses to open his heart to anyone after his life is threatened by those close to him. However, he begins to change after meeting Cha Hong Doo, who cannot stand injustice. As they protect each other, the two develop romantic feelings for one another.

“The Prince’s Bodyguard” also earned Uhm Tae Bong the nickname “a master of romance dramas who never films kissing scenes.” He won viewers’ hearts by conveying romance solely through his expressive eyes without any kissing scenes.

The drama also holds special meaning for chaebol heiress Oh Hae Ra. Having lived isolated from the world for a long time, Oh Hae Ra found comfort in watching “The Prince’s Bodyguard.” She spent her days imagining a romance with Han Jung Woo, a character in the drama, but after an unexpected accident, she begins to believe that she is Cha Hong Doo.

Oh Hae Ra mistakes Uhm Tae Bong, whom she meets in real life, for Han Jung Woo and declares that she will become his secret bodyguard. She even gets angry with Uhm Tae Bong when he fails to remember her. However, Uhm Tae Bong cannot understand Oh Hae Ra, who behaves like the female lead of his hit drama, and tries to keep his distance from her. A key point to watch will be what kind of relationship these two characters, who are entangled with each other through the fictional drama “The Prince’s Bodyguard,” will develop in real life.

“Oh! My Guard” will premiere on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Sell Your Haunted House”:

Watch Now

Also watch Hong Seung Hee in her film “The Moon” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)