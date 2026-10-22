Mun Ka Young In Talks To Star In New Film

Mun Ka Young may be starring in the upcoming film “Sparrow” (literal title)!

On October 22, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Mun Ka Young will star in the new film directed by Choi Dong Hoon.

In response, a representative from her agency Fantagio shared, “It is true that she has received an offer.”

Choi Dong Hoon is one of South Korea’s most acclaimed directors, known for blockbuster hits that drew over 10 million moviegoers, including “The Thieves” and “Assassination.”

Reportedly, director Choi Dong Hoon is currently putting the finishing touches on the screenplay for “Sparrow” while moving forward with casting for the film’s lead roles.

Stay tuned for more updates on the film!

In the meantime, watch Mun Ka Young in “Once We Were Us” below:

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