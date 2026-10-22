Bae Hyeon Seong And Cha Kang Yoon Are Driven To Commit A Crime On CSAT Day In New Drama “The Substitute”

The upcoming TVING original series “The Substitute” has confirmed its premiere date along with a new poster!

“The Substitute” is a crime thriller about three young men whose conflicting desires and personal struggles lead them toward an irreversible crime on the day of the college entrance exam. At the center is a top-ranking student from a low-income family who attends a prestigious private high school on a special scholarship and is forced to take the exam on behalf of a blackmailer who knows his secret.

Rising stars Bae Hyeon Seong, Cha Kang Yoon, and Park Yoon Ho lead the cast, alongside acclaimed actors Uhm Ji Won, Park Hyuk Kwon, and Baek Ji Won, adding further depth to the series.

The newly released poster captures Nam Jae Yeop (Bae Hyeon Seong) and Kang Geon Tae (Cha Kang Yoon) staring ahead with steely determination, hinting at the fierce battle that awaits them. An optical mark recognition (OMR) answer sheet is superimposed over the two characters, who are headed in the same direction but driven by different desires, raising curiosity about the answers they will choose when their futures are at stake.

The tagline, “That day, we crossed the line,” further heightens anticipation for the story of those who make an irreversible choice.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays Nam Jae Yeop, a seemingly perfect all-rounder who has it all: a wealthy background, handsome looks, and excellent grades. However, his seemingly flawless life is nothing but a facade. When his life begins to stray from the path laid out by his father, cracks begin to appear in his perfect everyday routine, and he starts spiraling out of control like a grenade with its safety pin pulled.

Cha Kang Yoon transforms into Kang Geon Tae, a remarkable student from a low-income family who attends the prestigious Jeonggyeong High School, where wealthy students abound, and consistently ranks first in his class on a special scholarship. Desperate to escape poverty, he accepts an unjust offer he cannot refuse and finds himself caught in a whirlwind of events.

Park Yoon Ho plays Joo Hee Dong, who looks up to Kang Geon Tae as both his pride and his role model. He takes a peculiar sense of pride in being the only friend Geon Tae confides in. However, the arrival of Nam Jae Yeop begins to fracture their friendship, setting off unpredictable changes in his life.

The production team commented, “By adding suspense to familiar subjects that everyone can relate to, such as the college entrance exam and university admissions, ‘The Substitute’ offers a fresh appeal that sets it apart from typical school dramas. The dangerous game played by three young men, each harboring their own struggles and desires and holding one another’s weaknesses, will unfold in an exciting way. Amid the desperation of knowing that a single point can change the course of their lives, viewers will see how each of them makes a different choice.”

“The Substitute” is set to premiere on November 23.

In the meantime, watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” below:

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Also watch Cha Kang Yoon in “The Art of Negotiation” on Viki:

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