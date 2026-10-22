Park Yu Rim Dishes On Playing A Mysterious Assassin In Upcoming Film “Triste Tropiques”

Park Yu Rim has shared her thoughts on the upcoming film “Triste Tropiques”!

“Triste Tropiques” tells the story of members of a killer organization of the same name who grew up like brothers under their master. Following his death, the members vow bloody revenge as suspicions grow among them.

Park Yu Rim plays Jojo, a mysterious and unpredictable assassin. Unlike the other members of the organization, Jojo joined the group of her own accord as a child and blindly follows the absolute authority of “Master” (Kim Myung Min).

To fully embody Jojo, who coldly and mercilessly eliminates her targets, Park Yu Rim underwent an intensive preparation process. To suit her character, who speaks Japanese, she practiced repeatedly with a Japanese language instructor even before filming began. She also continuously corrected her posture in front of a mirror to get used to the weight of heavy guns and the loud sound of gunshots, perfecting her ruthless gun action scenes.

Park Yu Rim shared her thoughts, saying, “As an actress, I felt immense joy in challenging myself with something new and being able to portray a wide range of emotions.” She added, “Unlike the other characters, Jojo does not easily reveal her emotions and instead conceals them completely. I believe this unique charm of hers will be another highlight of the film.”

Cinematographer Kim Young Ho praised her performance, saying, “Her anxiety, honesty, and striking gaze were Jojo herself. Behind her sad, dazed eyes, she carried an uneasiness that felt as though it could explode at any moment. It was the best casting!”

“Triste Tropiques” is scheduled to hit theaters on November 25.

In the meantime, watch Park Yu Rim in “Miraculous Brothers”:

Watch Now

Source (1)