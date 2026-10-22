Im Seong Jae, Kim Ji Hyun, And More Get Entangled In Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin’s Case In “The Perfect Lie”

“The Perfect Lie” has unveiled new stills showcasing its supporting cast!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) give completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Im Seong Jae stars as Park Seok Gu, the husband of police officer Lee Hwa Young (Ok Ja Yeon), who investigates the case involving Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun. A Navy lieutenant commander, Park Seok Gu has an exceptional ability to detect when others are lying.

Kim Ji Hyun stars as Kang Ji Eun, Kang Ji Sun’s older sister and an anesthesiologist who works at the same hospital as Min Joon Ho. Having flawlessly fulfilled her roles as a doctor, wife, mother, and older sister, Kang Ji Eun is thrown into turmoil when her younger sister becomes involved in a shocking incident.

Lee Chun Hee plays Kim Hyung Soo, Kang Ji Eun’s husband and Kang Ji Sun’s brother-in-law. He is a loving husband to Kang Ji Eun and a devoted father to their children. He also takes good care of his sister-in-law Kang Ji Sun, serving as a reliable pillar of support for the entire family.

Lastly, Oh Dong Min stars as Park Joong Hyun, a friend of Kang Ji Sun who works in the hospital’s administration department alongside Min Joon Ho. With his easygoing and free-spirited personality, Park Joong Hyun has remained friends with Kang Ji Sun since their college days, when the two were dating.

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Im Seong Jae in “Law and The City” below:

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