Watch: Lee Hyun Wook Vows To Protect His Country And People At All Costs In “Sword & Silence” Teaser

“Sword & Silence” has released a new character teaser for Kim Pom Min (Lee Hyun Wook)!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” tells the story of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the more powerful kingdoms of Goguryeo and Baekje as well as China’s Tang dynasty to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Lee Hyun Wook plays Kim Pom Min, who becomes King Munmu, the 30th ruler of Silla, and achieves the unification of the Three Kingdoms through exceptional strategic skills and outstanding combat abilities.

The new character teaser for Kim Pom Min highlights the ruler’s resolute determination to break the endless cycle of war and usher in an era of true peace. Even amid the chaos of a turbulent era, Kim Pom Min bears the heavy burden of leadership, thinking only of Silla and its people.

Confronted with a country reduced to ruins by war and its people crying out in despair, Kim Pom Min struggles to contain his grief and blames himself, saying, “It’s my fault.” Shaken by the horrific reality before him, he recalls his father Kim Chun Chu’s (Kim Kang Woo) words: “It is our destiny to break the cruel cycle of killing one another.”

Taking his father’s words to heart, he steels himself. As the troubled young Kim Pom Min’s gaze gradually transforms into that of a resolute ruler, his firm vow rings out: “I will protect them. I will make it happen, no matter what.”

Alongside his trusted ally Seol O Yu (Kim Do Hyun) and their comrades, Kim Pom Min throws himself into fierce battles to defend his country.

Standing on the front lines, bloodied but unwavering, he declares, “Even if death awaits me at the end of this path, I will never retreat,” foreshadowing the arduous journey ahead as he fights to achieve the monumental goal of unifying the Three Kingdoms.

Watch the teaser below:

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Hyun Wook in “The Queen Who Crowns”:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)