Top 5 Korean Shows On Viki In October 2026

October brought so many fantastic shows to our screens! If you’re wondering what everyone was tuning into this past month, here are the top five Korean shows that received the most love on Viki in October:

In no particular order.

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Watch “Dive into You”:

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“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic romantic comedy starring Nam Ji Hyun as Gong Yeon Su, a woman who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Kim Jae Yeong as Dokgo Dal, a sex-toy startup CEO who opens up a whole new world for her.

Watch “Make Me Tingle”:

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“The Ordinary Jackpot” tells the story of Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Instead of quitting his job, Gong Eun Tae returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

Watch “The Ordinary Jackpot”:

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“Love on the Menu” is a drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Watch “Love on the Menu”:

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A special variety show commemorating the 10th anniversary of the drama, “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” follows the actors—Park Bo Gum, Kim You Jung, Jin Young, Chae Soo Bin, and Kwak Dong Yeon—as they embark on a two-day, one-night trip together to Hongcheon and revisit memories from 10 years ago.

Watch “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn”:

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