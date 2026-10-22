Watch: Kim Woo Bin Takes Charge Of The Nation's Bottom-Ranked High School Baseball Team In 'GIFT' Teaser

tvN has unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming drama “GIFT”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident leads him to gain a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach for the high school team ranked last in the nation.

The newly released teaser opens on Yoon Seo Jin (Seo Eun Soo), a physical education teacher and the manager of Deokcheon High School’s baseball team.

The video goes on to follow the baseball in Yoon Seo Jin’s hand as it passes from player to player before eventually reaching the team’s coach, Jung Min Yong, who smiles confidently at the camera. Meanwhile, the caption teases, “We found the solution on the field.”

Check out the new teaser below!

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki below:

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And watch Seo Eun Soo in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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