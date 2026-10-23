Kim Ji Won Faces Off Against An Out-Of-Control Jang Seung Jo In 'Doctor X'

Jang Seung Jo will go on a rampage on the next episode of “Doctor X”!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, SBS’s “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Doctor X,” a tense rivalry formed between Gye Soo Jung and newcomer Na Dae Il (Jang Seung Jo), who was essentially brought in to take her place in the operating room. Towards the end of the episode, Gye Soo Jung performed emergency surgery on one of Na Dae Il’s patients in his absence and shockingly discovered Na Dae Il’s initials branded on one of the patient’s organs.

With the superficially friendly surgeon’s true colors now revealed, newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode capture the psychopath wreaking havoc in the emergency room. As Na Dae Il lies on the floor of the emergency room in a patient’s gown, the “kindly surgeon” mask he usually wears is nowhere to be found. Instead, his murderous glare creates an unsettling air of danger and unease.

Unfazed by Na Dae Il’s manic outburst, Gye Soo Jung calmly observes the situation before stepping in to personally subdue him. Meanwhile, Jang Hee Sook (Lee Jung Eun) also arrives at the emergency room looking furious.

To find out how this tense confrontation between Na Dae ll and Gye Soo Jung plays out, catch the next episode of “Doctor X” on October 23 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Jang Seung Jo in “Strangers Again” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” below:

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