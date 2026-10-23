Watch: Jang Nara Gets Kim Hye Yoon Fired Up To Win In 'Good Partner 2' Teaser

“Good Partner 2” has shared its first teaser!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” will depict the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.”

The newly released teaser begins with Cha Eun Kyung’s confident walk to her office as she draws attention from the crowd with her star aura. She introduces, “I’m representative attorney Cha Eun Kyung of law firm REBOM.”

The teaser then switches to passionate lawyer Kang Hye Sung who is willing to jump into action at any moment for victory.

From their first meeting, Kang Hye Sung is shocked by Cha Eun Kung’s presence. Kang Hye Sung can’t help but get flustered as Cha Eun Kyung asks, “It’s not your first divorce case by any chance, is it?”

When Cha Eun Kyung advises, “Try broadening your horizons,” Kang Hye Sung gets fired up instead of being discouraged. Kang Hye Sung resolves, “I will definitely win the case.”

Watch the teaser below!

Binge-watch Season 1 of “Good Partner” with subtitles:

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