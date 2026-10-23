Yoo Yeon Seok Is A Surgeon Who Makes Seo Hyun Jin's Heart Flutter In 'The Perfect Lie'

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has shared a new glimpse of Yoo Yeon Seok’s unreadable character!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

Yoo Yeon Seok plays the role of Min Joon Ho, a talented cardiac surgeon who is also a devoted father to his son. Min Joon Ho is a doctor trusted by those around him: at the hospital, he is held in high esteem for his surgical abilities, and at home, he is a caring father lovingly raising his son on his own.

Additionally, when they first meet, Min Joon Ho is someone who makes Kang Ji Sun’s heart flutter for the first time in years. However, things between them quickly go south, and the two wind up locked in a bitter fight as they make opposing claims about the same incident.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the contrast between two very different sides of Min Joon Ho. While talking to someone, his expression is warm and friendly, but his gaze turns sharp and cold when he picks up a scalpel in the operating room.

“Min Joon Ho is a skilled cardiac surgeon and a devoted father to the son he raises alone,” said the drama’s production team. “A perfect character with no flaws can actually be harder for an actor to portray.”

However, the production team shared that Yoo Yeon Seok masterfully pulled off this difficult role, remarking, “On set, Yoo Yeon Seok was ‘perfect man Min Joon Ho’ in the flesh.”

Noting that Min Joon Ho’s seemingly perfect exterior makes it even harder to determine the truth, the production team added, “Min Joon Ho will ceaselessly confuse viewers as they attempt to figure out which of the two leads is the true liar.”

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out Yoo Yeon Seok’s latest drama “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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Or watch him and Seo Hyun Jin in “Dr. Romantic” below:

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