Yook Sungjae Is A New Hire Who Changes Park Min Young's Life In Romance Drama 'Nine To Six'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Nine to Six” has shared a new glimpse of BTOB’s Yook Sungjae in his starring role!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Ji Yi, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

Despite graduating from law school, the warm and caring Han Seon Woo initially chose to pursue his passion for jewelry design. However, due to an unexpected turn of events, he ends up joining the legal team at Chronic Motors as an intern.

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Han Seon Woo is the essence of a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed new hire. On his first day of work, Han Seon Woo looks more excited than nervous, radiating anticipation and positive energy in his navy suit and tie.

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” on Viki below:

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