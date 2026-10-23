Watch: Kim You Jung Undertakes A Dangerous Mission In New '100 Days Of Deception' Poster

tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” has unveiled a special poster hinting at the intrigue to come!

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Gugukdan made a second attempt to assassinate Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu). However, they realized too late that the information that they had used was actually a trap set by Sato Shinichi. Meanwhile, Lee Ga Kyeong faced a crisis of her own when, immediately after making a secret phone call to Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng), she found Sato Hideo standing outside the door.

The newly released poster depicts the Japanese Government-General building at night, with each of the five illuminated windows revealing one of the characters doing something different.

Lee Ga Kyeong, who is now operating under the false name Geum Seo Hee, glances around at her surroundings as she wheels a cart carrying a five-layer cake. One floor down, Sato Hideo points a gun at someone, piquing curiosity as to why he has drawn a weapon inside the Government-General building.

Meanwhile, Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo) and Yoo Philip plan an operation of their own, raising the question of how their plot will tie into Lee Ga Kyeong’s mission. The poster shows Yoo So Ran reaching inside her bag for something, while Yoo Philip jots something down in his notebook. Finally, Sato Shinichi stands at the very top of the building with a glass of champagne in hand.

The poster’s tagline reads, “Plant a spy inside the Japanese-Government General of Korea.”

Check out both versions of the poster (motion and still) below!

The next episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on October 24 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in her drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)