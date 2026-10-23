Hwang Chan Sung Confirmed To Star In Korea-Vietnam Joint Production 'Saigon Oppa'

Hwang Chan Sung is expanding his acting horizons through the upcoming film “Saigon Oppa”!

On October 23, Hwang Chan Sung’s agency L’July Entertainment announced, “Hwang Chan Sung has been cast as Min Ho, a K-pop star, in the film ‘Saigon Oppa.'”

The film “Saigon Oppa” is a comedy road movie that depicts the turbulent journey of two Vietnamese husbands who come to Seoul in search of their wives, who had traveled to Korea to meet a K-pop star. Directed by Park Gyu Tae, who helmed the comedy film “6/45,” it is an international co-production project involving the Korean production company FilmLine, Vietnam’s BHD, and WebTVAsia.

Min Ho, a K-pop star living under the bright spotlight, becomes entangled in an unexpected incident with Thien Minh (Kieu Minh Tuan), a Vietnamese dentist who has come to Korea in search of his wife, and serves as a key pillar in the story. While he appears perfect on stage, he is a character who harbors human concerns regarding his life and the choices he has made behind the scenes.

“Saigon Oppa” is slated for release in 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Hwang Chan Sung in “Bitter Sweet Hell”:

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