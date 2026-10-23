Watch: Son Suk Ku And Nagayama Eita Team Up To Catch A Serial Killer In 'The Blue Road' Trailer

Netflix’s upcoming series “The Blue Road” has released a teaser trailer!

Helmed by director Han Jun Hee of the “D.P.” series and the film “Coin Locker Girl,” “The Blue Road” is a new drama about two detectives tracking a series of murders that occur across Korea and Japan.

Son Suk Ku plays Kim Seok, a detective from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, while Nagayama Eita plays Inose, a detective from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. The two men, who possess contrasting personalities and investigative styles, become entangled due to a case that transcends national borders.

The new teaser trailer begins with Kim Seok standing in a crowd as he hears that a murder has taken place in Shinjuku. As Inose arrives at the crime scene, Kim Seok remarks in voice-over, “A similar murder took place in Korea recently.”

As it becomes clear that the serial murder case has crossed national borders, Kim Seok declares that the suspect has been identified as Japanese. Amidst growing tension between the two detectives working the same case, Ri Yoon Ok (Kim Shin Rok) teasingly asks someone, “An eyewitness. Don’t you want to know [who it is]?”

Towards the end of the trailer, Kim Seok tells Inose, “We’re catching [the killer] together.”

Check out the full teaser trailer below!

“The Blue Road” will be released on November 20.

In the meantime, watch Son Suk Ku in “Troll Factory” on Viki below:

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And watch Nagayama Eita in “Even if You Don’t Do It” below:

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