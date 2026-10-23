Kim Han Young And Kang Hyung Suk Emerge As Suspects In The Murder Of Park Seo Ham In 'Dive Into You'

“Dive into You” has previewed an analysis of two prime suspects in Park Seo Ham’s murder case!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

One of the prime suspects, Lee Hyung Won (Kim Han Young), was a judo rival of Jung Woo Jae since their school days, engaging in intense psychological warfare. Even after Woo Jae quit judo and Han Young was selected as a national athlete following their university years, Lee Han Young continued to show open hostility.

His conflict with Jung Woo Jae intensified after he developed interest in Yoon Ha Na, and a collection of materials related to her was discovered in his room.

Most significantly, he has drawn suspicion for having a wrist scar identical to the culprit’s, and it was revealed that he suddenly went into hiding after winning a gold medal in judo in 2026.

Another suspect Yang Jun Mo (Kang Hyung Suk) is a school senior and film director to Yoon Ha Na. While he appears to be a reliable supporter on the surface, he exhibits unsettling behavior.

Yang Jun Mo created an ominous atmosphere by sending a script containing the secrets of Jung Woo Jae’s murder case and the camcorder under a pseudonym.

In particular, the space where he wrote the script was found to be obsessively filled with data about Yoon Ha Na, raising the possibility that he was stalking her with motives far beyond those of a simple senior.

The next episode of “Dive into You” airs on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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