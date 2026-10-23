Kim Ji Won Faces A Life-Threatening Situation As Her Past Comes Into Focus In “Doctor X”

“Doctor X” will shed more light on Kim Ji Won’s mysterious past in tonight’s episode!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, SBS’s “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into Gye Soo Jung’s past, including a dangerous encounter at an overseas medical facility. In one still, she is overpowered by a mysterious man dressed in military clothing and wearing a face covering, who chokes her in a life-threatening situation.

Another still shows Gye Soo Jung facing a young child, with a mixture of surprise and wariness on her face. The encounter raises questions about the connection between them and the story they share.

Will the truth about Gye Soo Jung’s mysterious past finally begin to emerge? And how are the events she experienced connected to her nickname “Doctor X”?

Find out in the next episode of “Doctor X” on October 23 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” below:

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