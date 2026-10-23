Kang Hoon, Cho Hyun Chul, And Kim Jung Jin Still Struggle To Make It As Comedians 10 Years Into Their Careers In “Happy Anding”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Happy Anding” has unveiled new stills capturing its trio of comedians during their school days and in the present!

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the school days of Kang Tae Gu (Kang Hoon), Kim Nam Il (Cho Hyun Chul), and Han Jun Seo (Kim Jung Jin).

Kang Tae Gu and Kim Nam Il, both naturally gifted at comedy, engage in a battle of wits as their confidence in their ability to make people laugh fuels their rivalry. In contrast, Han Jun Seo is the model student, stepping up to serve as a student representative.

However, the reality the three face years later is far from easy. Once considered promising newcomers in the comedy scene, they have now spent 10 years as unknowns and still have yet to achieve their dreams.

Kang Tae Gu wears a worried expression while talking on the phone, while Kim Nam Il works as a parking attendant. Meanwhile, Han Jun Seo makes a living working at a skewer restaurant run by Jung Man Sik (Lee Seo Hwan), his former high school teacher. Despite facing financial and personal struggles in their respective lives, the three refuse to give up on their dreams of becoming comedians and continue to lean on one another for support.

Explaining why he chose the project, Kang Hoon said, “After reading the script, I wanted to be part of it without a moment’s hesitation. What appealed to me most was that it tells the story of young people who overcome their pain and grow.”

Describing the comedy trio Asura, he added, “They may not have much, but their eyes are full of life. Their passion for their dreams is clearer and more intense than anyone else’s.”

Regarding his chemistry with Cho Hyun Chul and Kim Jung Jin, Kang Hoon shared, “We’re all introverts, so we were initially shy around one another, but we grew closer as filming went on. At some point, we started getting along like friends who had known each other for years.”

Cho Hyun Chul said he liked how the drama “doesn’t offer hasty comfort and instead conveys the message that it’s okay to fail.” Describing the trio’s relationship as “friends who keep walking the same path together, for better or worse,” he explained, “I paid a lot of attention to how we exchanged lines and emotions to capture the feeling of friends who have spent a long time together.”

He continued, “Kang Hoon is such a funny person that we clicked right away. We also got scolded by Kim Jung Jin at times, which made me grow quite attached to him.”

Kim Jung Jin also expressed his affection for the drama, saying, “When I first read the script, I empathized so deeply with the characters’ emotions that I cried.” Describing Asura’s bond, he explained, “Although they met as friends, they share and understand feelings that one might normally associate with family.”

He also expressed his gratitude toward his co-stars, saying, “Kang Hoon had many qualities of a leader, and I learned a lot from watching Cho Hyun Chul act boldly while still controlling the direction and scope of his performance to suit each situation.”

“Happy Anding” will premiere on November 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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