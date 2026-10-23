Watch: Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, Jisung, And More Hunt Down Ruthless Traffic Criminals In “Crash 2” Teaser

ENA’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Crash 2” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the hit 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. The series follows the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team as they relentlessly pursue criminals on the road.

In “Crash 2,” the T.C.I. team from Namgang Police Station evolves into a regional investigative unit under the National Office of Investigation, taking on traffic crime cases nationwide. The team faces increasingly sophisticated and powerful criminals behind violent traffic offenses.

The newly released teaser opens with an ominous warning: “It’s like a ticking time bomb is roaming the roads.” A series of devastating explosions soon turns the road into chaos. However, Cha Yeon Ho (Lee Min Ki), who carefully examines the scene, declares, “This isn’t an accident. It’s a planned murder.” His sharp gaze and chilling words hint at an elaborate criminal scheme.

The T.C.I. team launches a full-scale investigation against criminals who always seem to be one step ahead. New youngest member Ji Dae Se (NCT’s Jisung) shows off his impressive martial arts skills, while Min So Hee (Kwak Sun Young) delivers a powerful kick. Under the command of Jung Chae Man (Heo Sung Tae), who calls for the operation to begin, the team sets out to take down increasingly ruthless and calculating traffic criminals.

Watch the trailer below:

“Crash 2” will premiere on November 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Min Ki in “Face Me” below:

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Also watch Kwak Sun Young in “The Scarecrow” on Viki:

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