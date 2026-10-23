Stray Kids’ Hyunjin To Limit Movements During Upcoming Performances Due To Shoulder Pain

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin will be limiting his movements during upcoming activities due to shoulder pain.

On October 23, JYP Entertainment revealed that Hyunjin is receiving treatment for pain in his right shoulder and has been advised to avoid movements that could strain it. Consequently, his movements may be limited during this week’s Stray Kids World Tour “RUN IT JAPAN” performances and his upcoming schedules.

Read JYP Entertainment’s full English statement below:

Hello, this is JYPE.

We would like to inform you about Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s health condition.

Hyunjin has recently been experiencing pain in his right shoulder area and is currently receiving medical care and treatment. According to his medical specialist, it is advisable for him to limit movements that may place strain on his shoulder and undergo rehabilitation alongside his treatment to support a smooth recovery.

As a result, Hyunjin’s movements may be limited during this week’s Stray Kids World Tour performances, as well as in his upcoming scheduled activities for the time being. We ask for your kind understanding.

We sincerely apologize for sharing this unexpected news with STAY, who have been looking forward to seeing Hyunjin perform. We will continue to prioritize the artist’s health and recovery and do our utmost to ensure he receives the necessary care.

Thank you for your understanding.