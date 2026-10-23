Watch: NCT WISH Takes 1st Win For “I SPY” On 'Music Bank'; Performances By IVE, A2O LITE, And More

NCT WISH has won their first music show trophy for “I SPY”!

On the October 23 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were NCT WISH’s “I SPY” and Sung Han Bin‘s “UNDEAD.” NCT WISH ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,352 points.

Congratulations to NCT WISH! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included NCT WISH, SEVENTEEN’s JxJ (Jeonghan X Joshua), Sung Han Bin, IVE, A2O LITE, NMIXX, MEOVV, ALLDAY PROJECT, EVNNE, A2O SOUL, KickFlip, FLARE U, TVXQ’s Changmin, Lee Han Gyul, Park Woo Jin, Kim Jae Hwan, V01D, DAILY:DIRECTION, CUTIE STREET, YS Block, and YUHZ.

Watch the performances below:

NCT WISH – “I SPY”

to be updated

SEVENTEEN’s JxJ – “12 o’clock”

Sung Han Bin – “UNDEAD”

IVE – “Looks Can Kill”

A2O LITE – “NEON”

NMIXX – “Birthday Wish”

MEOVV – “GO HARD”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “CRASH”

EVNNE – “LOOK AT MA”

A2O SOUL – “SUPERSTAR”

KickFlip – “Kick Off The Wall”

FLARE U – “Bloom”

TVXQ’s Changmin – “All Of My Life”

Lee Han Gyul – “BUNZI”

Park Woo Jin – “STAMINA”

Kim Jae Hwan – “Call It Love”

V01D – “My Youth”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “WHICH WAY”

CUTIE STREET – “CUTIE SPHERE”

YS Block – “TIKITAKA”

YUHZ – “B.B.B”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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