'Doctor X' Earns Its Highest Friday Ratings Yet As Most-Watched Show Of Entire Week

SBS’s “Doctor X” continues its reign over Friday television!

On October 23, the new medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won achieved its highest viewership ratings yet for a Friday (when its ratings have tended to be lower compared to Saturdays).

According to Nielsen Korea, the the fifth episode of “Doctor X” scored an average nationwide rating of 17.5 percent, making it the most-watched show of any kind to air this entire week.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Doctor X”!

Watch Kim Ji Won in “Descendants of the Sun” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)