Ahn Hyo Seop Pours His Heart Into Preparing Meal For A Special Person In 'Final Table'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Final Table” has shared a new glimpse of tonight’s premiere!

“Final Table” is a drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Ahn Hyo Seop stars as Kang Han, a talented and sought-after chef whose family background and upbringing remain shrouded in secrecy. After honing his culinary skills while traveling around the world, Kang Han returns to Korea and winds up becoming the head of Familia, a restaurant on the verge of closing.

Newly released stills from the drama show Kang Han after his return to Korea, pouring his heart and soul into a meal for a special person who has had a profound impact on his life. After personally sourcing the ingredients himself, Kang Han painstakingly prepares an exquisite meal for a single individual.

Notably, Kang Han isn’t held back by conventional cooking tools or methods; instead, he freely makes use of his outdoor surroundings, such as an open campfire or a flat stone.

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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