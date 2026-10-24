CRAVITY's Beijing Fan Meeting Cancelled On The Day Of
CRAVITY’s fan meeting in Beijing has been cancelled at the last minute.
On October 24, STARSHIP Entertainment announced that CRAVITY’s Beijing fan meeting, which was scheduled for later that day, would no longer be taking place “due to local circumstances.”
The agency’s full statement is as follows:
Hello. This is STARSHIP Entertainment.
We are informing you that “2026 CRAVITY FANMEETING IN BEIJING,” which was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 24, 2026, has unavoidably been cancelled due to local circumstances.
We ask for your understanding regarding the fact that we have to deliver this sudden news to the LUVITY [CRAVITY’s fans] who have been waiting for the fan meeting.
Thank you.