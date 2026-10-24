Kim You Jung Reaches A Turning Point In Her Spy Mission On '100 Days Of Deception'

Will Kim You Jung have a change of heart on the next episode of “100 Days of Deception”?

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” both Lee Ga Kyeong and Gugukdan faced crises of their own at the same time. Gugukdan fell into a trap set by Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu), while Lee Ga Kyeong discovered Sato Hideo standing right outside the door immediately after making a secret phone call to Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng).

In the drama’s upcoming episode, Lee Ga Kyeong reaches a turning point in her fledgling career as a spy after facing yet another crisis.

Newly released stills from the episode capture Lee Ga Kyeong in a tense confrontation with police chief Fukuda (Kim Joong Hee) in an unfamiliar space that isn’t part of the Government-General building. With an intimidating, murderous glare, Fukuda aggressively presses Lee Ga Kyeong as she cowers in fear.

In another set of stills, Lee Ga Kyeong has changed out of her spy attire after getting soaked in the rain. Visibly upset and attempting to suppress her emotions, the drenched Lee Ga Kyeong packs her belongings and prepares to leave.

When she comes face to face with Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo), Lee Ga Kyeong’s expression is full of anger. Meanwhile, Yoo So Ran looks back at her with a wavering gaze, seemingly shaken by Lee Ga Kyeong’s words.

“In Episode 5, which airs today, Lee Ga Kyeong will face the reality of her spy activities and reach a new turning point,” said the drama’s production team. “With Fukuda now growing suspicious within the Government-General, please keep an eye on Lee Ga Kyeong’s fate, which has become even more precarious and dangerous.”

The fifth episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on October 24 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in her previous drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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