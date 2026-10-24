Ahn Eun Jin And Lee Joo Ahn Grow Closer While Going On A Date In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

“A Love Other Than Yours” has shared a glimpse of Ahn Eun Jin and Lee Joo Ahn going on a romantic date.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” is a romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “A Love Other Than Yours,” Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) confessed a secret she had long kept bottled up inside to Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn): that her father had rescued the seven-year-old Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) years ago because she had asked him to. As a result, Lee Mi Do was still struggling with the guilt of having inadvertently caused her father’s death, and she also could not bring herself to leave Namgoong Ho.

After learning about her hidden pain, Han Tae Seung’s heart ached for Lee Mi Do, and he gave her the warm comfort she desperately needed.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Lee Mi Do and Han Tae Seung go on a date at the amusement park and movie theater. As they go on rides together while dressed in casual clothing, they look just like a real couple.

Meanwhile, a moment at the movie theater reveals just how much closer the two have gotten. When Han Tae Seung takes her hand and looks her in the eye, Lee Mi Do doesn’t look away, suggesting she now feels more comfortable with him than she did before.

But even as Han Tae Seung continues to fall harder and harder for Lee Mi Do, she remains unable to let go of Namgoong Ho, piquing curiosity as to where her heart will ultimately lead her.

The next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours” will air on October 24 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Eun Jin in “The One and Only” on Viki below:

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