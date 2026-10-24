Jung Yong Hwa Ends Up In Hong Seung Hee's Hospital Room In 'Oh! My Guard' Premiere

Upcoming drama “Oh! My Guard” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of tonight’s premiere!

“Oh! My Guard” is a new romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

In newly released stills from the drama’s first episode, Uhm Tae Bong winds up in the hospital room of reclusive chaebol heiress Oh Hae Ra. As Oh Hae Ra remains fast asleep and oblivious to his presence, Uhm Tae Bong sits next to her hospital bed and reads a script while watching over.

The photos raise the question of why Uhm Tae Bong is visiting Oh Hae Ra in the hospital—and why he is reading lines from a script in this unexpected location.

The drama’s production team teased, “From the very first episode, Uhm Tae Bong and Oh Hae Ra, who have been living in completely different worlds, will become repeatedly entangled. In particular, the unbelievable circumstances that lead Uhm Tae Bong to meet Oh Hae Ra in a hospital room will steer their relationship in an unexpected direction.”

They continued, “Starting today, we hope that you will join us in enjoying the drama while imagining, ‘What would it be like to meet your favorite drama protagonist in real life and fall in love with them just like a drama?’

“Oh! My Guard” will premiere on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Sell Your Haunted House” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Seung Hee in “The Moon” below:

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