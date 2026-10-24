Kim Ji Yeon And Jang Se Hyuk Are Chased By A Knife-Wielding Kang Hyung Suk In 'Dive Into You'

Get ready for a suspenseful chase on the next episode of “Dive into You”!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Spoilers

Previously on “Dive into You,” Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru received a script that faithfully captured the secret details of their time-slip experiences. Just as they became convinced that the person who wrote the script was the same person who swapped their camcorder and dropped it on purpose, Yang Jun Mo (Kang Hyung Suk) suddenly showed up, leaving viewers in shock.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, the shocked and terrified twins run from an armed Yang Jun Mo, whose demeanor has changed completely. Yang Jun Mo wears a chilling expression as he brandishes a knife, while Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru hold hands as they desperately attempt to escape.

As they urgently flee towards the sea, Yoon Ha Ru clutches their camcorder in one hand, piquing curiosity as to whether the twins will use it to escape unscathed.

To find out whether the twins manage to outrun Yang Jun Mo, catch the next episode of “Dive into You” on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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